Super Typhoon Mawar further intensifies; may reach peak force in 24-36 hrs – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Mawar further intensified on Friday morning as it nears the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and the state weather bureau said it may reach its peak fury within 24 to 36 hours.

Mawar, which will be named “Betty” once it enters the PAR, was last spotted 1,740 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa also said Mawar was carrying maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 265 kph.

“Inaasahan natin na magpapatuloy kumilos pakanluran si Super Typhoon Mawar at unti-unti pa itong bibilis papasok ng PAR bago pa ito lumiko pa-west-north westward sa araw ng Sabado at inaasahan na papasok ito bukas ng gabi o bukas ng madaling araw,” explained state weather specialist Patrick Del Mundo in a report.

(We expect that Super Typhoon Mawar will continue to move westward and it will gradually accelerate into the PAR before it turns west-northwestward on Saturday, May 27, and is expected to enter tomorrow night or tomorrow morning.)

“Inaasahan natin na maaabot nito ang peak intensity within 24 to 36 hours, although sa ngayon ay umabot na siya ng 215 kph na maximum sustained winds, possible pa rin na lumakas pa rin ito sa mga susunod pang oras,” he added.

(We expect that it will reach its peak intensity within 24 to 36 hours, although so far it has reached 215 kph maximum sustained winds, it is still possible that it will still strengthen in the next few hours.)

Expect tropical cyclone wind signals to be raised in the coming days as the super typhoon is seen to bring heavy rain in parts of Northern Luzon by Sunday, May 28, according to del Mundo.

Mawar is also anticipated to enhance the southwest monsoon by Sunday or Monday, which may trigger rain over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas next week.

“Due to unfavorable conditions,” del Mundo noted, Mawar may start to weaken by Monday or Tuesday.

Betty would be the second storm to hit the Philippines this year and the first for May.

The name Betty was also used for a typhoon that hit the country in 2015 and 2019. But Pagasa may reuse one of four sets of typhoon names on a four-year rotation.

