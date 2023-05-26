WalayKlase: Class suspensions in Cebu as of May 26, 2023 due to Super Typhoon Mawar

CEBU, Philippines–Several local government units (LGUs) here decided to suspend classes on Friday, May 26, 2023, as the country expects bad weather due to the effects of Super Typhoon Mawar.

In a Pagasa advisory, super typhoon Mawar, at 3 a.m. on Friday, was located 1,740 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 215 KM/H near the center and gustiness of up to 265 KM/H. It is moving westward at 20 KM/H

City of Naga

In preparation for the imminent threat of super typhoon Mawar, the City Government of Naga, Cebu, has taken proactive steps to ensure student safety. An official announcement was made, declaring the class suspension in public and private elementary and high schools on Friday, May 26.

WALAY KLASE UGMA SA NAGA LOOK: The City Government of Naga, Cebu announced that classes for both public and private elementary and high schools tomorrow, Friday, May 26, will be suspended due to super typhoon Mawar. 📸: City Government of Naga, Cebu/FB #CDNDigital pic.twitter.com/Jc2sqThslG — CDN Digital (@cebudailynews) May 25, 2023

Daanbantayan

Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura suspended classes in all levels on Thursday, May 25.

San Fernando

The town of San Fernando on Thursday has already suspended its classes and will be effective up to May 26, according to Mayor Mytha Canoy’s Executive Order (EO) No. 18.

Talisay City

Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas, through a Facebook post, declared the suspension of face-to-face classes in both elementary and high school levels in Talisay City.

In Minglanilla, classes in all levels are suspended until Saturday, May 27. This was announced by Mayor Rajiv Enad.

Consolacion

The government of Consolacion has also announced a suspension of classes in all levels on Friday.

Liloan

Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco has taken to Facebook to announce the suspension of classes in both elementary and high school levels.

Alcoy

The Municipality of Alcoy announces the suspension of classes in all levels in public and private schools in the municipality on Friday, May 26, 2023

Argao

Carcar class suspension

San Remigio class suspensions

* This is a developing story. We will update this page to include announcements from other areas.

