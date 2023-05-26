Vitor stops Thai, wins WBC Asian Silver super feather crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Virgel “Valiente” Vitor silenced the raucous Thai boxing fans after knocking out local fighter Campee Phayom in the second round of their World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver super featherweight title showdown on Thursday evening, May 25, at the Spaceplus Bangkok, in Thailand.

The 25-year-old Vitor, PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s top boxer, and a native of Tagbilaran City scored a technical knockout at the 1:23 mark in the second of their 10-round duel for the WBC regional title.

Vitor improved to 21 wins with 14 knockouts, and two defeats. He also stretched his winning streak to seven fights.

He is now a double-regional title holder as he also owns the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Super Featherweight strap.

Phayom, on the other hand, suffered his seventh defeat with 23 wins, 15 knockouts, and two draws.

From the opening bell, Vitor dominated his Thai foe by landing the more telling blows, while Phayom managed to land clean shots to retaliate.

In the second round, Phayom did not engage Vitor to a slugfest and instead, kept the Filipino at bay by throwing jabs.

However, Vitor managed to break the distance and pounded the Thai with power punches.

Vitor then unleashed three consecutive mean left hooks followed by a jarring uppercut that wobbled Campee.

Campee tried to engage Vitor in a furious exchange in the middle of the ring, but the latter landed a brutal left hook that sent the Thai boxer crashing down face-first to dreamland.

The referee tried to count for Phayom, but the latter was unresponsive, forcing him to stop the bout.

It took several minutes before Phayom regained consciousness and recover from the brutal knockout.

Vitor was accompanied by his manager and promoter, Floriezyl Echavez-Podot, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions officials, and trainer/matchmaker Edito Villamor. /rcg

