Super Typhoon Mawar may become stronger as it enters PAR Friday night

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Mawar (soon to be named Betty) may further strengthen as it enters the Philippine area of responsibility from Friday night to Saturday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Mawar likely will not directly affect the Philippine land mass, but rain is still expected in parts of the country due to southwesterly wind flow.

“Inaasahan natin na posible pumasok ng ating Philippine area of responsibility itong si Super Typhoon Mawar mamayang gabi hanggang bukas ng madaling araw. Either aasahan nating magpapatuloy itong malakas, o mame-maintain ni Mawar ang kanyang lakas ng 215 kilometers per hour or posibleng mas lumakas pa ito into 220 kilometers per hour within the next one to two days,” reported Pagasa weather specialist Daniel Villamil.

(We expect that Super Typhoon Mawar will likely enter the Philippine area of responsibility tonight until dawn. It will either maintain its strength, or Mawar will remain (at) its strength of 215 kilometers per hour or it will strengthen into 220 kilometers per hour within the next one to two days.)

According to Pagasa, heavy rains are anticipated in northern Luzon due to Mawar beginning Sunday evening or Monday.

Mawar is expected to bring strong to storm force conditions in extreme northern Luzon, as well as strong to gale-force conditions in the northern and eastern portions of Northern Luzon mainland.

Villamil said it will bring tropical cyclone wind signal warnings as early as Saturday.

The southwest monsoon is also expected to be strengthened by Mawar, so the western portions of central Luzon, southern Luzon and Visayas will also experience rains on Sunday to Monday, said Pagasa.

Pagasa has yet to raise any gale warnings over any parts of the country.

Mawar will begin to weaken on Monday evening until Tuesday.

