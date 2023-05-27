Man shot dead after defending woman from bag snatcher in Batangas

LUCENA CITY — A man was shot and killed by an unidentified bag snatcher after he defended a woman from becoming a victim in Balayan town in Batangas province on Friday night, May 26.

The victim, Ariel Cinco, 32, was walking home with fellow workers Ericka Iladia and two other women in Barangay (village) District 1 around 10:50 p.m., the Batangas police said in a report Saturday.

Suddenly, two men appeared and one of them tried to grab Iladia’s bag.

The victim intervened and defended the woman which prompted one of the snatchers to shoot him on his chest using a handgun.

The suspects fled after the incident.

The victim was taken to Don Manuel Lopez Memorial District Hospital in the locality but died along the way from a fatal gunshot wound.

The police are conducting investigations to identify the snatchers and arrest the killer.

