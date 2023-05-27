Sheryl Cruz attends daughter’s graduation, honors convocation in California

Sheryl Cruz flew to California to cheer for her daughter Ashley, who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from San Francisco State University.

Through her Instagram page on Friday, May 26, the actress gave a glimpse of Ashley’s honors convocation ceremony, which was held on the day the latter marked her birthday. Ashley’s father and Cruz’s former husband, Norman Bustos, was also present at the event.

“Wishing you a very bright future filled with opportunities [and] limitless growth with boundless achievements that will make you a positive, courageous, prosperous, an individual that will exude confidence and grace under pressure with wisdom beyond your years,” Cruz said in the caption.

“I’ve seen your sacrifices [and] hard work; I’m so delighted it paid off so wonderfully,” she continued. “Congratulations on your Honors Convocation, anak. Again, I am so very proud of you.”

Cruz then greeted her daughter a happy birthday, assuring the latter of her constant support even if they “do not see eye to eye at times.”

“Happy birthday my Ashley. You are my pride and joy,” Cruz stated. “May God bless you with great success in all of your endeavors for the greater glory of the Almighty Father in Heaven! I love you.”

Cruz also treated fans to moments from the graduation ceremony through her Instagram Stories.

The actress’ post was greeted with congratulatory messages from fans who also sent their well-wishes for Ashley’s journey after college.

Ashley is currently living with her father in California. Cruz first announced her daughter’s achievement last May 14.

