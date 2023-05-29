Rama creates body to regulate habal-habal

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has formed a new group in the City Hall tasked to supervise and regulate habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) operations here.

Rama on May 23 issued Executive Order (EO) No. 8, titled An Order Creating the Cebu City Habal-Habal Drivers’ Coordinating Office, or the CCHCO.

“The CCHCO is created to accommodate the need and ensure the safety of the commuting public by regulating the services offered by habal-habal drivers,” portions of the EO read.

The newly created body’s specific functions were also stated in the EO.

These included forming a database of all habal-habal drivers in the city, forging connections with various habal-habal drivers’ associations, and facilitating and supporting barangay or grassroots habal-habal associations.

The CCHCO is also tasked to conduct awareness seminars and information campaigns related to road safety, and rights and obligations of habal-habal drivers.

Since their primary role is to regulate habal-habal operations, the CCHCO is expected to coordinate with the Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO) on matters of designating routes and terminals for habal-habal drivers.

The regulatory committee will be composed of at least three executives, with the Executive Director as the overall head.

Rama’s latest move was welcomed by Councilor Jun Alcover, who was among those who pushed for the regulation of habal-habal in the city in past years.

“Salamat kaayo, Mayor Mike Rama. Tuloy ang laban!” Alcover wrote on social media.

Habal-habal had emerged as an alternative transportation for commuters facing traffic woes in Metro Cebu.

