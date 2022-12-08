Cordova mayor : P1,000 Christmas cash bonus for each of town’s senior citizen

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Senior Citizens in Cordova received their Christmas cash bonus from the town on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan led the distribution of the Christmas cash bonus to all registered senior citizens in different barangays.

He was accompanied by Vice Mayor Victor “Boyet” Tago and some Sangguniang Bayan members.

“Kung nakahinumdum mo sa dihang nangampanya mi sa una, akong gisaad nga kung tagaan mi og chance, kung malooy ang Ginoo nga matagaan mi og chance nga maoy modumala sa lungsod sa Cordova, ang tanang senior citizens patas,” Suan said.

(If you remember when we were campaigning before, I promised that if you give me a chance, if the Lord will have mercy on me and will give me a chance to lead the town of Cordova, all senior citizens will be equal (in being given the bonus).)

The mayor said that everyone could receive a cash gift worth P1,000, regardless of their financial status.

Cordova has around 4,229 registered senior citizens.

“Karong adlawa, nagpagawas ta og P4.2 million para lang ninyong tanan para matagaan mo og pinaskuhan nga P1,000 kada usa,” he added.

(This day, we released P4.2 million for you all so that each one of you could be given a Christmas gift of P1,000 each.)

Suan said that the amount could be used by them in purchasing their needs and medicines.

Earlier, the Sangguniang Bayan in Cordova planned to give senior citizens financial assistance, especially those who were not enrolled in the social pension program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

RELATED STORIES

Senior citizens in Mandaue to get P4,000 aid next week — CSWS head

Final seniors citizen’s cash assistance for the year to be distributed starting Dec. 10

OSCA head: P1.08 billion needed for the Cebu City Senior Citizen’s Program next year

Year-end cash assistance for Lapu seniors approved

OSCA head: 88,227 senior citizens in Cebu City to receive P2,000 cash aid

Rama seeks P1.2B supplemental budget for Christmas bonuses, seniors aid among others

Congress will find funding for seniors’ pension hike – solon

Enhanced database of seniors eyed

SSS: Pensioners 13th month, year-end benefits to be released first week of December

/dbs