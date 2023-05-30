Dimples Romana ibinandera ang bikini photos sa socmed: ‘I promise to love it, honor it, respect and understand it’

IBINANDERA ng premyadong Kapamilya actress na si Dimples Romana sa social media ang kanyang katawan with her two-piece swimsuit.

Sa kanyang Instagram page, walang arte-arteng ibinahagi ni Dimples ang kanyang mga bikini photos kalakip ang pagpapasalamat dahil sa pagkakaroon ng healthy body.

Aniya, ito ang naging daan para mabuo at maisilang niya ang tatlo nilang anak ng asawa niyang si Boyet Ahmee na sina Callie, Alonzo, at Elio.

“Today, I honor my body at three magical points in my life. This was once home to three kind, wonderful children. It has seen me through thick and thin — literally and figuratively. It has served me well,” ang simulang mensahe ni Dimples.

Sabi pa ng aktres, “And those who rely on the work that I do. It has taken care of my soul, housed it with pure strength and resilience.

“It has enabled me to reach for the dreams I never even thought were possible for me- for the people I love,” pagbabahagi pa niya sa kanyang social media followers.

Sabi pa ng premyadong aktres, ipagpapatuloy niya ang pag-aalaga at pagrespeto sa kanyang katawan.

Super thankful din siya na makalipas ang mahigit tatlong dekada ng “non-stop shoots, work, love, and service” ay nagagawa pa rin niya ang lahat ng dapat niyang gawin.

“Most of all it has ENDURED-–Time, scars, tears, wounds, bruises -over time. Today, I begin a much deeper, more mindful way of taking care of the body I have been blessed with.

“I promise to love it, honor it, respect and understand it. Mine. My choice always,” sabi pa ni Dimples sa kanyang post.

Dagdag pa ng 38-year-old celebrity mom, patuloy niyang kakaririn ang kanyang fitness at wellness journey dahil gusto niyang mabuhay pa nang matagal nang matagal para sa kanyang pamilya.

