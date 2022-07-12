Dimples Romana wows fans with her postpartum figure

CEBU, Philippines —Dimples Romana wowed fans with her slim figure two weeks after giving birth to her third child, Elio.

In a TikTok video, Dimples can be seen dancing while holding baby Elio in her arms together with her husband Boyet Ahmee, who was also carrying their son Alonzo.

“TikTok with my boys,” Dimples captioned the video.

Netizens were in awe of her postpartum figure and complimented her in the comment section.

“Parang di lang nanganak,” a fan wrote.

One netizen even asked, “Miss Dimps yung totoo po, nanganak ka po ba?so sexy!!!”

“Congrats for having a new baby. this is the greatest gift…then happy family forever and ever…..unlimited blessings,” another one said.



In the previous TikTok video she that she posted, she said was dancing her postpartum blues away.

“Now, TikTok to move and exercise a bit since I’m not allowed any strenuous workouts yet,” she added.

Dimples gave birth last June 2, 2022. Their eldest daughter Callie is currently studying aviation in Australia. /rcg

