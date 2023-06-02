Mechanical failure?

Cargo truck falls off to the sea in Punta Engaño port

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Corrrespondent - CDN Digital | June 02,2023 - 10:18 AM
Cargo truck Punta Engaño

A 10-wheeler truck falls to the sea at the Hilton Port in Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday morning, June 2, 2023.| Photo courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 10-wheeler delivery cargo truck supposedly on its way to Olango Island fell from Hilton Port in Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City, on Friday morning, June 2, 2023.

No one was injured in the incident, according to Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LCDRRMO).

Bañacia, in a social media post, said the truck was loaded with bamboo and was from Sogod, Cebu. It was supposed to be loaded on a barge bound for Olango Island before the incident happened.

The truck’s owner and driver, James Pricellas, 33, informed CDN Digital that a mechanical problem with the vehicle caused the accident. He was the only one in the truck.

Only the cargo truck’s rear fell to the sea, with the front part still hanging on the pier.

Here are more scenes from the incident:

Photos courtesy of Bañacia

Cargo truck Punta Engaño

A 10-wheeler truck falls to the sea at the Hilton Port in Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday morning, June 2, 2023.| Photo courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia

Cargo truck Punta Engaño

A 10-wheeler truck falls to the sea at the Hilton Port in Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday morning, June 2, 2023.| Photo courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia

