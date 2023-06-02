Cargo truck falls off to the sea in Punta Engaño port

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 10-wheeler delivery cargo truck supposedly on its way to Olango Island fell from Hilton Port in Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City, on Friday morning, June 2, 2023.

No one was injured in the incident, according to Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LCDRRMO).

Bañacia, in a social media post, said the truck was loaded with bamboo and was from Sogod, Cebu. It was supposed to be loaded on a barge bound for Olango Island before the incident happened.

The truck’s owner and driver, James Pricellas, 33, informed CDN Digital that a mechanical problem with the vehicle caused the accident. He was the only one in the truck.

Only the cargo truck’s rear fell to the sea, with the front part still hanging on the pier.

Here are more scenes from the incident:

Photos courtesy of Bañacia

/bmjo

READ MORE:

LOOK: Scenes from the vehicular accident at the Maguikay flyover Tuesday night

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP