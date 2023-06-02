Cebu Daily Newscast: Nuggets stand between Heat, history in NBA Finals

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

The Miami Heat have the chance to make history when the NBA Finals kick off on Thursday, facing a well-rested Denver Nuggets squad that is uninterested in letting the Heat’s Cinderella story go any further.

Miami would be the first eighth seed to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy after opening their improbable playoff run with a compelling 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, who had boasted the best record in the league.

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Most Valuable Players (MVPs) Jaybie Mantilla and Shaquille Imperial have signified their intention to join this year’s PBA Rookie Draft.

Both Mantilla and Imperial confirmed this to CDN Digital on Thursday, June 1,

“Nagsabot gyud mi this year na magpa draft mi,” said Mantilla, a former player of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), where he won the MVP in 2017.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least five teenage boys from Naga City, southern Cebu will be facing charges for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl last May 25.

The Naga City Police Station is set to file rape cases against the minor suspects believed to have been involved in a ‘gang rape.’

A day after Ogie Diaz cited insiders confirming Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s supposed breakup, the pair were spotted together in a photo shared by the actress’ former road manager.

Maquie Raquiza Sarmiento, Soberano’s former road manager who’s now based in the United States, showed photos from her recent visit to the Philippines through her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 31.

One of the photos she posted was a snap of her, Soberano, and Gil with several other companions, wherein the pair can be seen sitting beside each other.

