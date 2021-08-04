LOOK: Scenes from the vehicular accident at the Maguikay flyover Tuesday night

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Traffic personnel in Mandaue City continue to investigate an accident that happened at the Maguikay flyover Tuesday night, August 3, which caused damage to properties.

A report that was released by the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) said the incident happened at about 9:09 p.m. and involved a SUV, 10-wheeler truck and a motorcycle.

The report mentioned of “human error” as cause of the accident, but details of their investigation remain unavailable as of this writing.

The Maguikay flyover and the roads underneath were impassable while traffic personnel tried to remove the 10-wheeler truck.

In a report Arnold Malig-on, Traffic Enforcement Division Chief of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said the accident happened after the SUV that was driven by a Korean national counterflowed while traversing the flyover’s southbound lane.

Malig-on said the lady driver, Mikyong Choi, who is staying in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, was reported to be “intoxicated.”

The truck, he said, was northbound.

“When the truck driver noticed that the private vehicle counterflowed to his lane, he swerved to his right to avoid collision. The truck lost its balance and end up hitting the side of the flyover causing its front part to fall to the ground,” the TEAM report said.

MCPO’s report said that the incident also involved a passing motorcycle.

Malig-on said that the SUV and truck drivers were lucky to have survived unharmed.