NBA Finals: Nuggets draw first blood against Heat

The Denver Nuggets opened the NBA Finals with a 104-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 on Thursday, June 1 (Friday morning, June 2, Philippine time).

The Western Conference champion Nuggets, thus, have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with 27 points while Jamal Murray added 26. Aaron Gordon chipped in 16.

Miami, the Eastern Conference champions, was led by Bam Adebayo’s 26. Jimmy Butler only had 13. Gabe Vincent added 19 for the Heat.

The Heat are trying to make history as the first eighth seed to win the NBA title.

Miami beat the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference championship.

Denver, on the other hand, are the top team in the west. The Nuggets swept the LA Lakers en route to the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets’ dominance continued in Game 1 as they led all the way, holding double-digit leads majority of the game.

The Heat put up a late-game run but ran out of time.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will be on Sunday (Monday morning, Philippine time).

