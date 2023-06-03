LOOK: Big bike rider angol human madasmag sa trailer truck

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspodent | June 03,2023 - 01:14 PM

A rider of a big bike lays motionless on the road after he figured in a collision with a trailer truck in the North Reclamation Area (NRA) in Cebu City on Saturday morning.

LOOK: A big bike driver was injured after he rammed into a trailer truck at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, along Osmena Road, North Reclamation Area near the boundary of Cebu City and Mandaue City. | contributed photos via Paul Lauro #CDNDigital
TAGS: accident, bike, Cebu City, NRA
