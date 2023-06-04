Acer Announces New Swift Edge 16 with AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Processors and Wi-Fi 7

Acer today announced the refreshed Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) laptop, designed for dynamic professionals requiring high computing capability, productivity, and portability from their hardware. The lightweight laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen™ 7040 Series processors[1] and up to AMD Radeon™ 780M graphics for next-gen performance and visuals, and features AMD Ryzen™ AI on select models with select processors, enabling the device to keep up with today’s AI demands and more.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

The Swift Edge 16 showcases a stunning 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with an upgraded refresh rate of 120 Hz and support for 100% DCI-P3 color gamut to provide true-to-life colors and images. The Windows 11 laptop also boasts compatibility with up to Wi-Fi 7[1], Microsoft Pluton, and a range of smart features so users can stay connected to fast wireless connections and have private data secured.

Visually Striking Design and Display

The Acer Swift Edge 16 exudes confidence as it flaunts an eye-catching design frame and color display capabilities that are sure to make heads turn. Its ultra-thin and light magnesium alloy chassis measures a mere 12.95 mm (0.51 inches), weighs only 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs), and is finished off with a sleek olivine black coating. Users can indulge themselves with cinema-grade viewing on its 16-inch 3.2K OLED panel (3200 x 2000) with 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support, and 0.2 ms response time. Combined with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 500 nits peak brightness and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification, the OLED laptop offers precise and high-contrast colors to be enjoyed. The TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe®-certified display also helps reduce blue light exposure for added comfort during extended viewing periods.

Optimized Performance and Security with AI Power

The Swift Edge 16 takes advantage of the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7040 Series processors[1] for pure performance speeds and power efficiency that keeps the laptop running longer when unplugged, while also leveraging up to AMD Radeon™ 780M graphics for immersive visuals. Featuring AMD Ryzen AI on models with select processors, the dedicated engine ushers in new AI experiences such as real-time video quality enhancements for video calls. Thanks to the built-in Microsoft Pluton security processor, enabled by default, the Switch Edge 16 supplies added protection to help defend against sophisticated attacks, while the fingerprint reader supporting Windows Hello allows for biometric authentication to the Windows 11 PC.

The AMD Ryzen-powered laptop also comes with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM[1] and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage[1] for quick data transfer, lower latency, and faster load time, while its TwinAir cooling technology with enhanced fan and air inlet keyboard designs helps keep the device running at full speed.

Smart Features and Seamless Connections with Wi-Fi 7

The latest version of the Swift Edge line comes with support for up to Wi-Fi 7[1], boasting enhanced speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps, low latency of under 2 ms, and multi-link capability for fast and reliable wireless connections. The Swift Edge 16 is also equipped with a bundle of smart features to help boost overall productivity and ease of use. With support for Window Studio Effects, users can present themselves in their best light during video conferences with its 1440p QHD webcam with automatic framing, gaze correction, and advanced background blur. The webcam also features Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) and Acer PurifiedVoice™ with AI noise reduction to provide elevated video call experiences. It also includes a full-sized keyboard and a range of essential connectivity ports; two USB Type-A ports, dual USB 4 Type-C PD 65 W ports with fast charging and display capabilities, HDMI 2.1, and a Micro SD card reader.

Pricing and Availability

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region.

