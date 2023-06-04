Spectrum Runners clinch top three places in All Men’s Ultramarathon

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Spectrum Runners Club’s elite long-distance runners ruled the grueling 50-kilometer race of the third All Men’s Ultramarathon (AMUM) that started and finished at the SM Consolacion, north Cebu.

The top three spots of the 50k ultramarathon race went to Spectrum’s Florindo Lapiz, Ian Simbahon, and Desiderio “Sano” Engbino.

Lapiz, a multi-titled long-distance runner from Bukidnon finished the race in three hours, 18 minutes and 28 seconds. He finished as first overall, while Simbahon grabbed the second place in 3:56.25.

Engbino, also a multi-titled ultramarathoner, rounded off the top three in 4:01.28.

The fourth and fifth places went to Fernando Mantilla Jr. and James Palma, respectively. Mantilla Jr. clocked in 4:06.12, while Palma crossed the finish line in 4:10.40.

The sixth to 10th placers were Ian Villarino (4:13.43), Rodel Auxtero (4:27.56), Peter Canumay (4:30.09), Marikiven Revilla (4:30.45), and Mark Credo (4:31.47).

According to race director Joel Baring of Mega Tech PH, the third AMUM was successful overall, with most of the 125 ultramarathoners finished the time limit of eight hours.

The ultramarathon traversed the northern part of Cebu, with its turning point in Carmen town and vice versa.

“Overall successful kaayo atong AMUM kay nalingaw tanan, na enjoy mi tanan. Mao na ang importante sa atong mga lumba, mag enjoy tanan. Duna ray usa ka ra runner nga naka finish siya pero nalapas na siya sa atong cut-off time nga eight hours. Still, maka proud gihapon kay naka human ra gyud siya,” said Baring.

He also commended Spectrum Runners Club’s founder, Gerry Mayo for his all-out support to the race. According to Baring, Mayo provided extra prizes to the top three runners as a way of his gratitude for representing Spectrum Runners Club.

AMUM, which is on its third year served as the male version of the highly popular All Women’s Ultramarathon (AWUM). Like its counterpart, AMUM’s support stations were manned by various running clubs in Cebu to support their bets and fellow runners.

