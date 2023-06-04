WATCH: Friends throw baby shower for Toni Gonzaga’s Baby No. 2

Toni Gonzaga and her husband, presidential adviser for creative communications Paul Soriano, are about to be parents of two as she confirmed that she is expecting her second child.

A video shared on Gonzaga’s Instagram account on Sunday, June 4, showed the host-actress flaunting her growing baby bump at a baby shower with her sister Alex Gonzaga and close friends, among them, Mariel Rodriguez and her husband Sen. Robin Padilla, Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar and brother Sen. Mark Villar with his wife, Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, and content creator Winnie Wong, who is also her sister-in-law.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos was a guest of honor, while presidential son Ilocos Norte congressman Sandro Marcos, Senator Loren Legarda, and Che Uy, wife of tycoon Dennis Uy of Udenna Corp. were also in attendance.

“Super grateful to my dear friends @camillevillarofficial @emaglipayvillar @che.uy168 @marieltpadilla and sisters @cathygonzaga @winniewong for throwing us the most memorable shower,” Gonzaga said in the caption.

“So thankful to our family and friends who celebrated with us this new blessing,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Gonzaga-Soriano (@celestinegonzaga)

Padilla, Aglipay-Villar, as well as “Face to Face” host Karla Estrada were among those who congratulated Gonzaga on her new bundle of joy, as seen in the comments of her post.

The actress-host, however, didn’t reveal how far along she is on her pregnancy journey, and when she will give birth to her second child.

Reports of Gonzaga expecting her second child emerged in March 2023, although neither she nor Soriano confirm the reports at the time. Her sister, Alex, didn’t issue a statement as well.

The “Starting Over Again” star tied the knot with Soriano in June 2015, and welcomed their first child Seve in October 2016.

RELATED STORIES

Toni Gonzaga proud to have made a stand

Toni Gonzaga officially steps down as PBB main host