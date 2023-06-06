Cebu Daily Newscast: NBA Finals: Miami bounces back, takes down Denver in Game 2
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, June 6.
NBA Finals: Miami bounces back, takes down Denver in Game 2
The Miami Heat recovered to beat the Denver Nuggets, 111-108, in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening, June 4, (Monday morning, June 5, Philippine time).
With the win, the Heat have tied the best-of-seven series at 1-1.
Phivolcs raises Mayon volcano status to Alert Level 2
State volcanologists on Monday raised alert level 2 over Mayon volcano due to increasing unrest.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said alert 2 means, “there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to phreatic eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruption.”
8 dogs rescued from abandoned shelter in Adlaon got adopted
The dogs rescued from an abandoned shelter in Brgy. Adlaon, Cebu City now have new homes.
As of June 4, a total of eight of the 101 rescued canines have been adopted, the Cebu City Department of Veterinary and Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) announced.
IN PHOTOS: Divine Mercy Shrine de Cebu, soon to rise in Consolacion
The Archdiocese of Cebu has unveiled more renditions of the Divine Mercy Shrine de Cebu, as construction for the upcoming religious site continues.
The Shrine of Divine Mercy de Cebu sits on a 6.3-hectare property in Barangay Garing in Consolacion town, northern Cebu.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.