Angelica Panganiban, fiancé Gregg Homan plan to get married by next year

Angelica Panganiban and her non-showbiz partner, Gregg Homan — whose wedding has already been delayed twice — plan to tie the knot by “early next year.”

During a question-and-answer vlog uploaded on their channel last June 3, the couple opened up about their wedding plans, as they mark their first-year anniversary on YouTube.

“We were going to get married this year and last year, pero we wanted to make Bean a part of it. So, we’re going to do it early next year. We are looking at places locally to do it, in the country. But I am excited [about] it,” Homan said.

Panganiban seconded his statement, adding, “Basta, next year.”

The actress then shared that she and Homan delayed their wedding twice, and even considered eloping at some point. However, plans fell through as she wanted to focus on being a good mother to her daughter.

“Parang twice na naming dinelay ‘yung wedding. Last year, and this year 2023. Dapat aalis [kami]. Ilang beses naming na-try mag-elope, so pero parang ayaw ng mundo na itago namin. Malakas magdasal ‘yung mga kaibigan ang family members namin. So ngayon, mukhang matutuloy na siya,” she added.

(We’ve delayed our wedding twice: last year, and this year 2023. We initially planned to have a destination wedding. We also tried to elope, and it seems that the world doesn’t want us to hide our special day. Our friends and family members proved that their prayers are strong, so it seems like it will happen by this year.)

The “Rubi” star also revealed that they’ve sent out invitations to their family and close friends, as they expressed their excitement about tying the knot.

“Meron na kaming save the date. Sinabi na namin siya sa mga kapamilya namin abroad para makapagtipid na sila, makapag-ipon na. Sa mga friends namin na sobrang busy ‘yung schedule nila sa life, marami silang mga commitments, inunahan na namin sila na i-save na yung araw na iyon,” she said.

“Finally, pakakasalan ko na ‘to kasi dead na dead siya sa’kin. Pagbibigyan ko lang [siya],” she continued in jest.

(We already have a ‘save the date.’ We also informed our relatives abroad so they could save up, and our friends who have very busy schedules and commitments. We made sure to inform them to clear up their schedules for that day. Finally, I’m going to marry him because he’s crazy about me. I’m just granting his wish.)

To sum up their response, Panganiban and Homan teased their supporters about the exact date of their wedding without dropping any specific clues, as they noted that their avid fans might have a clue when it would happen.

Panganiban and Homan announced their engagement in October 2022, weeks after the actress gave birth to their first child, Amila Sabine.

READ MORE:

Angelica Panganiban fires back at ‘body shaming’ basher