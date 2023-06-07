Tropical Storm Chedeng – live updates

Here are live updates for Tropical Storm Chedeng.

At 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the center of Tropical Storm Chedeng was estimated at 1,070 km east of southern Luzon (14.4°N, 134.1°E).

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. It is moving West Northwestward at 10 km/h.

At 11 a.m., TS Chedeng maintains its strength and moves northward over the Philippine Sea.

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NO. 5

Tropical Storm #ChedengPH (GUCHOL)

Issued at 11:00 AM, 07 June 2023

Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 5:00 PM today. “CHEDENG” MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AS IT MOVES NORTHWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA Fore more details, visit… pic.twitter.com/EDmcqvdWwY — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) June 7, 2023

TS Chedeng is estimated, based on all available data, at 1,190 km east of southeastern Luzon moving northward at 10 km/h.

It still has maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h

Tropical Storm Chedeng is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall over any portion of the country in the next 3 to 5 days, a Pagasa advisory said.

Although the current forecast scenario for this tropical cyclone may result in the enhancement of the Southwest Monsoon, the timing and intensity of monsoon rains over the country (especially in the western portion) may still change due to the dependence of monsoon enhancement on the forecast movement and intensity of Chedeng and its interaction with the other weather systems surrounding it.

Refresh this page for updates

READ MORE:

Most of typhoon signals lifted as ‘Betty’ heads out of PAR

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy