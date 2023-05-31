Most of typhoon signals lifted as ‘Betty’ heads out of PAR
MANILA, Philippines — State meteorologists on Wednesday removed the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) classification in several areas in Luzon.
“Wind signals in some areas of Luzon have been lifted,” Pagasa said in its 5 p.m. report on Wednesday.
This as typhoon ‘Betty’ accelerates northward before leaving the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).
At 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the center of Betty’s eye was spotted 410 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes.
The typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gustiness of up to 150 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
Betty is moving northward at 15 kph.
Only Batanes and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands are under Signal Number 1.
Pagasa said the typhoon will exit PAR on Thursday afternoon or evening.
