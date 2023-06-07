Chowking’s Halo-Halo Land summer party concluded with a bang in Boracay

What could be more delightful as summer lingers than relishing in the refreshing goodness of Chowking‘s all-time favorite SuperSangkap Halo-Halo?

Fortunately, one doesn’t have to wait for summer to indulge in the delectable SuperSangkap Halo-Halo at Chowking. Anytime throughout the year is the perfect time to treat oneself to this mouth-watering delight.

This year, Chowking went the extra mile to elevate the summer experience by bringing the much-anticipated Halo-Halo Land summer party to the magnificent shores of Boracay. This event epitomized fun, featuring thrilling games, mesmerizing performances, delightful surprises, and much more!

From May 26th to 28th, 2023, Halo-Halo Land in Boracay marked the grand finale of Chowking’s summer party series, following successful events in La Union, Metro Manila, and Batangas. It was a fantastic opportunity for everyone to partake in this epic public celebration and indulge in various summer treats that provided a much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

The event’s SuperSangkap Lounge hosted many exciting games, including Ube Pong and Macapuno Jenga stealing the spotlight. Guests wholeheartedly embraced the festive atmosphere, enjoying these games to the fullest and eagerly vying to win exciting prizes from Chowking.

But the excitement didn’t stop there! The rising P-Pop sensation and Grammy-recognized Asian Pop Artist BGYO took the stage by storm with their awe-inspiring performances, leaving the audience in awe. As a special treat for their devoted fans, known as Aces, BGYO provided an unforgettable experience.

Seeing Gelo, Akira, Mikki, JL, and Nate commanding the stage during Halo-Halo Land in Boracay brought immense joy to their fandom. Aces were elated to witness their beloved idols perform their chart-topping hits against the stunning backdrop of Boracay’s Station 1 beachfront. It, indeed, was a summer treat like no other.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Chowking selected lucky BGYO fans to receive exclusive ChowDate treats. These fortunate individuals were the ones who participated in Chowking’s Buy 3 Get 1 promo at Halo-Halo Land or any Chowking store in Boracay, adding an extra layer of excitement and delight to the event.

From Manila to La Union, Batangas, and now Boracay, Chowking has undeniably redefined the essence of a fun-filled summer in the Philippines.

The Halo-Halo Land tour kick-started in March with a phenomenal beachside party in La Union, where guests were treated to an extraordinary performance by the talented actress and singer Maymay Entrata, who also engaged in enjoyable games with the attendees. The second stop occurred in April at SM Mall of Asia, where the beloved Chinita actress and performer, Kim Chiu, hosted a lively gathering that left a lasting impression.

Fortunately, one doesn’t have to wait for summer to indulge in the delectable SuperSangkap Halo-Halo at Chowking. Anytime throughout the year is the perfect time to treat oneself to this mouth-watering delight.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to savor the flavors of Halo-Halo—visit a nearby Chowking store and let your taste buds revel in the blissful experience, regardless of the season.

ADVERTORIAL