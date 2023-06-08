NBA Finals: Nuggets take 2-1 lead

The Denver Nuggets have regained the lead in the NBA Finals after logging a 109-94 win in Game 3 on Wednesday night (Thursday morning, Philippine time) in Miami.

SERIES RECAP:

Nikola Jokić had another outstanding performance, finishing with a triple-double of 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists as the Western Conference champion Nuggets take a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven series.

Jamal Murray led the way with 34 for Denver.

Jimmy Butler had 28 points while Bam Adebayo chipped in 22 for the Heat.

READ MORE:

