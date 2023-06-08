NBA Finals: Nuggets take 2-1 lead

Jokić finished with another triple-double

CDN Digital June 08,2023 - 11:03 AM
NBA Finals

Max Strus of the Miami Heat tips off against Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game Three of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center on June 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. | Photo by Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Denver Nuggets have regained the lead in the NBA Finals after logging a 109-94 win in Game 3 on Wednesday night (Thursday morning, Philippine time) in Miami.

SERIES RECAP:

Nikola Jokić had another outstanding performance, finishing with a triple-double of 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists as the Western Conference champion Nuggets take a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven series.

Jamal Murray led the way with 34 for Denver.

Jimmy Butler had 28 points while Bam Adebayo chipped in 22 for the Heat.

