NBA Finals: Nuggets take 2-1 lead
Jokić finished with another triple-double
The Denver Nuggets have regained the lead in the NBA Finals after logging a 109-94 win in Game 3 on Wednesday night (Thursday morning, Philippine time) in Miami.
Nikola Jokić had another outstanding performance, finishing with a triple-double of 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists as the Western Conference champion Nuggets take a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven series.
Jamal Murray led the way with 34 for Denver.
Jimmy Butler had 28 points while Bam Adebayo chipped in 22 for the Heat.
