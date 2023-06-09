Cebu City OSCA: Senior citizens may claim financial assistance starting June 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eligible senior citizens in Cebu City may claim their financial assistance from the city for the second quarter of the year this June 30, 2023.

This was confirmed by the Cebu City Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs to CDN Digital on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The office said it was the discretion of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to pick June 30 as the date for the release of the financial assistance as it aims to “improve” the distribution system to the seniors.

The office, however, still needs to specify what these changes or improvements are.

Aside from confirming the date for the distribution, the office has yet to give the total number of eligible senior citizens who can receive financial assistance this quarter.

Registered seniors will get financial assistance of P3,000 or equivalent to P1,000 each month.

As of March 2023, the city has 88,564 qualified seniors for assistance; of the number, around 38,000 elderly are from the North District, while almost 46,000 are from the South District.

The city also has about 4,600 bedridden senior citizens.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed there were 9.22 million senior citizens as of 2020, 7.5 percent higher than the 7.53 million recorded in 2015. Out of the PSA’s data, the Commission on Population and Development noted a continuing upward trajectory in the number of Filipinos aged 60 and above “due to better health and socioeconomic conditions.” /rcg

