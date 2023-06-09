P10 million shabu: Drug haul for a week’s police operations in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some P10 million worth of suspected shabu was confiscated by policemen in Central Visayas from the period of May 28 to June 3, 2023.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), also said during the weekly accomplishment report that a total of 178 persons were arrested for drug-related cases in the region.

While for cases of illegal gambling, they arrested 276 suspects.

He also said that they confiscated 111 illegal firearms. And around 90 wanted persons were arrested for that period of time.

Pelare said that these numbers showed a decline in the number of crime incidents for this specific time in comparison to the previous week.

He said that this was a result of PRO-7’s relentless anti-crime campaign that was focused on “illegal drugs, illegal gambling, loose firearms, and wanted persons.”

