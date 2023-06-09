Dea’s Bakeshop gets another win, sets up semis meet with Sarok Weavers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After routing the Consolacion Black Sharma, Dea’s Bakeshop X RAD shifts its attention to their semifinals game against the Consolacion Sarok Weavers in the ongoing Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 18-U Visayas leg tournament on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The No. 3 seed Dea’s Bakeshop will try to stage a huge upset against the heavily-favored Sarok Weavers in their semifinal game tomorrow at 6:00 PM.

Black Sharma eliminated

Dea’s Bakeshop eliminated the Black Sharma last June 4, at the same venue, 75-59, to forge the semifinal showdown against the Sarok Weavers.

However, it won’t be a walk in the park for Dea’s Bakeshop as they will face a team with a championship pedigree and with an established system.

Their first encounter capped off with a lopsided win for the Sarok Weavers, 106-61, last May 1.

Sarok Weavers

It’s also best remembered that the Sarok Weavers’ 21-U team ruled the PSL Visayas leg last year and went on finishing as the runners-up in the PSL national finals.

This time, the Sarok Weavers finished the elimination round with an identical record with Dea’s Bakeshop of four wins and two defeats.

It will rely on Kirby Mongcopa, the team’s overall leading producer in stats. Mongcopa leads Consolacion’s scoring, rebounding, passing, blocking, and steals.

He will be backed by Jedric Daa, Jerome Arboiz, Yzah Duga-Duga, and EJ Herbito, and will ride on their four-game winning streak since the elimination round.

Meanwhile, Denisvee Ryan Sinoy will spearhead Dea’s Bakeshop along with Jose Marie Tumabang, Cyrille Bacalso, and Jiebel Abella.

