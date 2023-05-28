PSL 18-U: Basak Where I Belong drown Sidlak Danao in thrilling game on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Basak Where I Belong and Dea’s Bakeshop X RAD eked out thrilling victories in last Saturday’s Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 18-U cagefest at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Basak Where I Belong finally entered the winning column in the league by narrowly beating Sidlak Danao, 100-97.

Meanwhile, Dea’s Bakeshop x RAD shocked GM Seafront Splashers, 73-67, in the other game on Saturday.

Five players from Basak Where I Belong scored double digits in their game against Sidlak Danao. Their high-scoring victory was headed by Niel John Castro with 21 points, five rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block.

Carmeo James Cabalhug had 17 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and one steal.

Janford Inso added 16 points, while Dale Ryson Querubin had 14, and Kent Jason Dumandan chipped in 13 markers in Basak’s win.

Keith Montes spoiled his 33-point outing for Sidlak Danao. Harrold Kim Puno scored 13,, while Keanu Bryle Rubio added 12, and Rasjay Esperat with 11 points in their losing efforts.

Danao remained winless after five games in the tournament and is now virtually eliminated from the competition.

Meanwhile, Dea’s Bakeshop’s Jiebel Abella had a double-double outing of 18 points and 10 rebounds to beat GM Seafront Splashers.

His teammates Jose Marie Tumabang also had a double-double game of 13 markers and 12 boards, while Lance Kendrew Salma scored 13 also with seven rebounds.

GM Seafront had four players with double digit scores in Kent Clark Castro with 13, John Louie Bual with 11, Kenneth Calvin Cole also with 11, and Luke Louie Mahumot with 10, but wasn’t enough snatch a victory against Dea’s Bakeshop X RAD.

The victory improved Dea’s Bakeshop X RAD’s record to two wins with two defeats, tying with Consolacion Black Sharma in the team standings, while GM Seafront Splashers absorbed their third defeat in five games.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP