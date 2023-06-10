Nuggets take 3-1 lead in NBA Finals with 108-95 win over Heat

By: Agence France Presse June 10,2023 - 11:32 AM
Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. | Getty Images via AFP

The Denver Nuggets moved within one win of their first NBA title on Thursday, beating Miami 108-95 to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

SERIES RECAP:

Aaron Gordon starred for Denver, putting up 27 points with Nikola Jokic adding 23 for the Nuggets, who can secure the championship with home victory in game five on Monday.

TAGS: Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, NBA Finals
