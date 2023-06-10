Nuggets take 3-1 lead in NBA Finals with 108-95 win over Heat

The Denver Nuggets moved within one win of their first NBA title on Thursday, beating Miami 108-95 to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

Aaron Gordon starred for Denver, putting up 27 points with Nikola Jokic adding 23 for the Nuggets, who can secure the championship with home victory in game five on Monday.

