Nuggets take 3-1 lead in NBA Finals with 108-95 win over Heat
The Denver Nuggets moved within one win of their first NBA title on Thursday, beating Miami 108-95 to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.
SERIES RECAP:
Aaron Gordon starred for Denver, putting up 27 points with Nikola Jokic adding 23 for the Nuggets, who can secure the championship with home victory in game five on Monday.
