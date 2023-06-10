Cebu City drug busts in 5 hours yield nearly P1M shabu; 8 nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities confiscated nearly a million pesos worth of suspected shabu in a span of nearly five hours in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City on Friday, June 9.

The biggest drug haul happened during the buy-bust operation at past 4 p.m. that day where suspected shabu worth P918,000 was confiscated in the operation in Barangay Taptap, Cebu City.

Taptap drug bust: 5 men nabbed

This joint operation of the operatives of the of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Naval Intelligence and Security Force (NISF) and policemen of the Cebu City Police Office also led to the arrest of five men.

These are the operation’s targets, Jordan Albarico, 31, and Jerwin Cobrado, 31, and their three alleged cohorts Jun Rey Lacerna, 36; Jessie Gerarman, 43; and Ian Arcilla, 40.

P918,000 shabu seized

The five men were caught with 27 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 135 grams with an estimated market value of P918,000.

The authorities also confiscated two mobile phones and a multicab from the suspects.

PDEA-7 in a statement said that they would file illegal drug charges against the suspects.

Drug den in Cebu City raided

Nearly five hours later or at past 9 p.m. or at 9:20 p.m., a joint team of PDEA-7 agents and Cebu City policemen raided a suspected drug den in Sunshine Valley in Barangay Quiot in Cebu City.

The operation started with a buy-bust and ended with the arrest of three suspects including the alleged drug den caretaker, who was identified as Joel Secretaria, 48, who worked as a construction painter.

Aside from that, the joint team of law enforcers, also managed to shutdown the suspected drug den.

P68,000 shabu seized

Two tricycle drivers, Gener Luzon, 42, and Ariel Mañego, 33, were also apprehended by the police at the scene.

Confiscated during the buy-bust were 14 sachets of suspected shabu weighing around 10 grams. The illegal drugs had an estimated market value of P68,000.

According to PDEA-7, charges of selling and possession of illegal drugs will be filed against the suspects.

/dbs

