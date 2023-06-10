Cebu City accident: Multicab falls into ravine in Pulangbato; 3 hurt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three individuals were hurt after a multicab they were in fell off a ravine in Sitio Kandarong, Barangay Pulangbato, in Cebu City, Saturday morning, June 10, 2023.

According to Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, who happened to pass by and stop at the area minutes after the accident, the victims were a couple with their child.

Video accident

In a video posted on his social media on Saturday, Garganera said the three victims were rescued and were brought to the nearest healthcare facility.

“Naninda tawn ni silag utanon. Uban sa iyang asawa ug anak, nangagi diring dapita, naa ni siyay pipe, diri. Ambot og basin nakatog mao tong nilayat ang maong multicab. Nahagbong diha,” he said.

(They are vegetable vendors, Together with his wife and child, they passed by this area, there is a pipe here [steel pipe as a fence], here. I don’t know, perhaps, he fell asleep and that is the reason the multicab jumped the fence. It fell there.)

“Maygani kay duol ra ta sa Pulangbato nga barangay hall kay naa man tay ambulansya, naka responde dayon,” he added.

Accident prone area

Garganera said that based on his conversation with the barangay captain, it was not the first time that the same accident happened in the area.

“Dili g’yod ingong lig-on ang atong fence diring dapita no. Akong nahinabi ang kapitan nga naa na kuno, aprobado na kuno siya ang rip rapping diri nga ma extend diring dapita, aron sad masiguro nato ang safety diring maong lugara,” he added.

Garganera then cautioned motorists to drive safely and be more cautious when passing this area in Sitio Kandarong, especially at night.

