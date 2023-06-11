Carmen, Sogod lead basketball tourney; Catmon ahead in volleyball

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Carmen Super Niños, Sogod Warriors, and Catmon Mighty Bakers clinched the top spots of their respective brackets as the Congressman Duke Frasco Cup 2023 is headed to the much-awaited semifinal round after wrapping up its eliminations on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Municipality of Sogod Basketball Gym, north Cebu.

The semifinals of this sports tournament featuring basketball and volleyball events is slated on June 17 in the Municipality of Carmen and June 18 in Sogod, if necessary.

In basketball’s bracket A, the Carmen Super Niños finished the elimination round with a flawless 5-0 (win-loss) record.

They completed their dominant elimination round campaign with a victory against Borbon, 94-82, last Saturday evening with Clark Penas leading them with his double-double game of 17 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

In bracket B, Sogod Warriors edged the Liloan Tornadoes, 84-79, to clinch the top seed despite the tight competition.

Sogod finished its elimination round campaign with a 3-1 (win-loss) card.

Sogod, Liloan, and San Francisco towns all have identical 3-1 record, but they were ranked according to their points quotient after the elimination round.

Carmen will play against bracket B’s No. 2 seed, Liloan, while Sogod squares off with bracket A’s No. 2 seed, Compostela, in the crossover semifinals showdown. Carmen and Sogod have twice-to-beat advantages.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Meanwhile, Catmon Mighty Bakers also had a lopsided elimination round outing in the women’s volleyball tournament as they finished with an impressive 5-0 record to clinch the top spot heading into the semifinals.

They defeated Carmen in two sets on Saturday, 25-18, 25-18, in their last remaining elimination round match to earn the twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

They will face No. 4 seed, San Francisco, while Compostela and Liloan will battle in the other semifinal pairing of the volleyball event.

Over P800,000 worth of cash prizes awaits the winning teams in this tournament featuring the cities and towns of Cebu’s fifth district.

