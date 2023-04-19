Cong. Duke Frasco Cup 2nd Leg unwraps May 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A major sports event will hit the fifth district of Cebu this May.

The Cong. Duke Frasco Cup 2nd Leg unwraps on May 20, 2023, at the Lilo-an sports complex featuring basketball and volleyball competitions for 21-under players throughout the fifth district of Cebu.

The tournament organized by Frasco Sports will field teams from Danao City, Catmon, Compostela, Liloan, Pilar, Poro, San Francisco, Sogod, Tudela, Borbon, and Carmen.

One of the event’s main goals is to discover the next sports star from in the north which used to be the hotbed of sports talents.

It’s where basketball stars such as Paul Desiderio and Eloy Poligrates were discovered as well as volleyball stars Sisi Rondina, Gretchel Soltones, Justine Dorog, and Isa Molde who are now playing in the pro ranks and the UAAP.

“Our Goal is to create one, united, and prosperous basketball community for the 5th District that can develop not only basketball skills, but also the general well-being of the person,” said Ian Callet, the technical head of the tournament.

“It has been a year since we concluded the 1st Cong. Duke Frasco Basketball and Volleyball Cup. And, the clamor for it to happen again is massive since it did not only help the respective municipalities sports-tourism-wise, iIt also gave some of the athletes a way to be seen by scouts from different universities across the Philippines.”

Joining Callet on the organizing side are Lilo-an town councilor and sports tourism head Kath Jumapao and LGU vicinity and coordination head Jover Pisao, and Cong. Frasco.

Over P800,000 worth of cash prizes awaits the winning teams in both the basketball and volleyball competitions. /rcg

