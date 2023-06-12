Mayon Alert Level 3 stays; effusive eruption, 21 volcanic quakes recorded

MANILA, Philippines — Mayon volcano remains under Alert Level 3 amid an effusive eruption and 21 volcanic earthquakes, state seismologists said Monday morning.

“Yesterday night, 7:47 pm, nagkaroon po ng lava flow from the summit of the crater of the volcano, and nagkaroon po ng effusive eruption. Effusive eruption po involves slow release of magma onto the edifice of the volcano,” Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Director Teresito Bacolcol,said during the Laging Handa Public briefing.

(At 7:47 p.m, last night, there was lava flow from the summit of the crater of the volcano, and there was an effusive eruption. Effusive eruption involves the slow release of magma onto the edifice of the volcano.)

Bacolcol explained that effusive eruptions are slow moving, produce less ash and are “generally less violent than explosive eruptions.”

“From yesterday until this morning, we have had 21 volcanic earthquakes. It increased a bit but these were weak and then yung seismic energy they released are on the background level,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Bacolcol pointed out that the recent volcanic activities are not enough to raise the alert level from 3 to 4.

“Hindi pa po natin pwede itaas yung alert level, may mga peremiters na tinitingnan,” he said.

(We cannot raise the alert level, as there are parameters to be observed.)

He said that sudden increase of released sulfur dioxide would be an indicator, as well as increased seismic activities.

Bacolcol also said that they are waiting to see if there is an inflation of the volcanic edifice, but they can only see it on the volcano’s slope. Other factors that they are looking for include lava fountaining, and the presence of minor explosions.

