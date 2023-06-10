CCPO ready for Independence Day rallies – Dalogdog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Cebu City do not discount the possibility of militant groups holding Independence Day rallies on Monday, June 12.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog said it is for this reason that he decide to place personnel of the Crowd Dispersal Management (CDM) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on standby in case of emergencies.

Monday is a regular holiday in the country in observance of its 125th Independence Day anniversary.

As they prepare for rallies, the CCPO Director said that they have also prepared a security plan for various activities planned by the Cebu City Government.

Dalogdog said the city’s Independence Day celebration would start with a Mass at 5 a.m. at the Fuente Osmeña Circle that would be attended by Mayor Michael Rama and other government officials.

A flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled after the Mass at the historic Plaza Independencia.

These would then be followed by various city sponsored activities that would include the Garbo Sa KaBarangayan.

To ensure peace and order, Dalogdog said policemen will be deployed as early as 4 a.m. on Monday. He said that they have also coordinated with partner agencies to seek augmentation in quick emergency response.

“Naa na tay mga SWAT [Special Weapon and Tactics] team, [ug] Quick Response team. Ang atong beat patrollers ato nang gire-align ang ilahang deployment. Ug asa tong center sa atong activity during that special occasion, didto pud ta magfocus sa atong deployment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that they would also be doing their share to ensure the peaceful conduct of Independence Day activities here.

Pelare gave the assurance that they would not suppress the right to free speech for as long as rallyists do not violate the rights of others.

