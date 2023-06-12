TEAM: 258 impounded vehicles returned to owners since May 21

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – More than 200 impounded vehicles were already returned to its owners after the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) announced in May that they have simplified the process of redemption as a means to decongest their impounding area.

TEAM Legal and Admin Division Head Hyll Retuya said that 258 vehicles were already claimed by its owners since May 21, the start of the implementation of the new policy.

Of the number, 109 vehicles were claimed from June 1 to 12.

“In fact, bisan karun, bisan [Independence Day] holiday, naa gihapoy nikuha. Half-day man ta karon’g adlawa. Grabe paspas kaayo ang atoang releasing karun pero nalipay ra sad ta. Ang atoang goal nga mahawan, madecongest ang impounding area,” said Retuya.

Retuya said that prior to the May 21 implementation of the simplified redemption process, only very view owners took interest in taking back their impounded vehicles because of the tedious process and the many requirements that they will have to comply with.

Delays in the redemption of impounded vehicles is the reason for the accumulated amount of storage fees that owners will have to pay, which is in addition to the fine that they also had to pay for the traffic violation that they committed.

Previous requirements include the need to secure an affidavit of the undertaking and emission test results, among others, before they could start to process for the release of their units.

Under the simplified redemption process, vehicle owners will only be asked to pay the storage fee and fine for their violations.

