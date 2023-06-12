Disney and Pixar bring Elemental Advance Screening to SM Seaside City Cebu

Disney and Pixar Animation Studios held a special advance screening of animated film Elemental on June 11, 2023 at the Large Screen Format cinema in SM Seaside City Cebu.

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

The film features the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer, Joe Pera, and Matt Yang King.

Various media, bloggers, influencers, cinema partners, and Cebuano personalities experienced an immersive thematic environment during the special screening.

