Floyd Mayweather exhibition vs John Gotti III ends in brawl

MANILA, Philippines—Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s latest exhibition against boxer and MMA fighter John Gotti III ended in an ugly brawl on Monday (Manila time) at FLA Live Arena in Florida.

Chaos ensued after Gotti, grandson of an infamous New York crime boss, was disqualified by referee Kenny Bayless with about a minute left in the sixth round for persistent grabbing and trash talking.

Gotti charged at Mayweather, leading to members from both camps storming the ring and exchanging punches. The fight reportedly spilled outside the ring.

Complete chaos after the Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III fight was stopped 😳 (via @The_ZeusNetwork)pic.twitter.com/SLys8fI4as — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2023

It was Mayweather’s seventh exhibition bout since retiring in 2017.

As expected, the 46-year-old Mayweather toyed with an overmatched Gotti from the opening bell.

Mayweather wore a Philippine flag-inspired robe and trunks to commemorate the country’s 125th year of independence.

The bout, in which Mayweather was reportedly expected to earn more than $25 million, was set for eight two-minute rounds.

Mayweather amassed a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts before calling it a career. His last official fight was a 10th-round stoppage of UFC star Conor McGregor.

READ MORE:

Scripted brawls: New modus of teeners to get valuables from unsuspecting public

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP