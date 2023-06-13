Lapu-Lapu hopes to gather 1, 000 donors for Charter Day blood donation drive

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | June 13,2023 - 07:03 PM
A volunteer extracts blood during a bloodletting activity in Lapu-Lapu City on June 17, 2022.

A volunteer extracts blood during a bloodletting activity in Lapu-Lapu City on June 17, 2022. | CDN Digital file photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Lapu-Lapu City Government is urging the public to participate in a blood donation drive scheduled on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The activity is part of the city’s celebration of its 62nd Charter Day anniversary, according to Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who earlier said that they hope to gather 1,000 blood donors on Saturday.

The blood donation drive is slated from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hoopsdome in Barangay Gun-ob.

“Akong giawhag ang tanan sa pag-apil sa labing lapad nga blood donation drive karong Hunyo 17, 2023,” Chan said.

Chan said that every bag of donated blood would help save up to three lives.

The city’s blood donation campaign, he said, was also a means to help improve blood supply in Central Visayas and make sure that there was enough blood for victims of calamities, accidents, and other medical emergencies that are in need of transfusion.

“Ang paglambo sa supply sa dugo kinahanglan aron pagluwas sa kinabuhi sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga biktima sa katalagman, aksidente ug uban pang medical emergencies,” he added.

