Watsons Gathers Suppliers for ‘A Night of Thousand Smiles’ at the 2023 HWB Awards

Feathered headpieces, long strings of beads, Spectator shoes, cloche hats, and Bakelite bangles, truly the 1920s Great Gatsby fashion is a decadent history when it comes to extravagant dressing. And this was evidently seen when the leading health, wellness and beauty retailer brand, Watsons held its HWB 2023 Awards at the Shangri-la Fort Grand Ballroom last May 12, 2023.

Watsons made this year’s HWB Awards entitled “A Night of Thousand Smiles” even more remarkable. After all, it was a great comeback of the most prestigious awards night in a grandiose venue after three years of virtual gatherings. A one-night affair where the movers and shakers from the Health, Wellness and Beauty industry came in full force and sashayed their well-planned outfits fabulously.

This year’s HWB Awards centered on giving back their deepest appreciation to their suppliers for all the support they’ve given to Watsons all throughout the years and helping them achieve on giving a smile on their customers’ faces. This awards night also became very pivotal in strengthening the bond among their suppliers for their shared passion of providing the best products moving forward.

The event kicked off with a surprise opening song number and Leaders’ Parade from the Watsons’ Leadership team headed by none other than the Managing Director Danilo S. Chiong. All of them gleefully singing onstage Barry Manilow’s hit, “Can’t Smile Without You”. Likewise, the new Watsons’ hymn was also introduced during the awards night.

This year’s HWB Awards was also highlighted with the eye-opening discussion dubbed as DARE Forum spearheaded by Watsons Chief Operating Officer, Jefferson Go. Seated on the panel were Watsons Directors Sonny Cuenco (Trading Health), Kim Reyes (Trading Beauty), Jared De Guzman (Customer Marketing) and Sharon Decapia (Marketing Controller). The forum discussed Watsons’ milestones especially during the pandemic and how it will progressively steer upwards in the future through their D-ifferent, A-nywhere), R-elationship, E-xperience approach.

Bringing home the top awards in different categories namely:

Grand Awards Beauty

IFace Inc.

Genson Distribution Inc.

Unilever Philippines, Inc.

Grand Awards Health

Unilab, Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Health Philippines

Zuellig Pharma Corporation.

Major Awards for Beauty

IFace Inc.

Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.

Hebe Beauty Cosmetics Inc.

Galderma Philippines, Inc.

L’orèal Philippines, Inc.

Le Becarre International Corp.

Lifestrong Marketing Inc.

Shisheido Philippines Corporation

ELC Beauty Inc.

Beauty Refinery Inc.

McKenzie Distribution Co., Inc.

Major Awards for Health

Viatris Inc.

UL Skin Sciences Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Mosbeau Philippines Inc.

Bayer Philippines, Inc Consumer Health

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Health Philippines, Inc.

Getz Pharma

Healthy Innovation Distribution

Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.

Unilab, Inc.

Special Award for Beauty- Fragrances

Rustan Marketing Corp.

Golden ABC Inc.

Special Awards for Beauty- Sanitary Protection

UL Skin Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Philippines, Inc.

Special Awards for Beauty- Men’s Grooming

Beiersdorf Philippines, Inc.

Special Awards for Beauty- Bath, Deo, Talc

Unilever Philippines, Inc.

Genson Distribution, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Philippines, Inc.

Galderma Philippines, Inc.

Special Awards for Beauty- Oral Care

Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Philippines, Inc.

Special Awards for Beauty- General Merchandise

Primecosmetics (PCI) Inc.

Special Awards For Beauty- Skin Care

Do Day Dream Philippines Corporation

Galderma Philippines Inc.

IFace Inc.

Intelligent Skin Care, Inc.

Beiersdorf Philippines, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Philippines) Inc.

L’orèal Philippines Inc.

Special Awards For Beauty-Hair Care

Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc.

Unilever Philippines Inc.

Splash Corp.

CY Pacific Consolidated, Inc.

Lifestrong Marketing Inc.

Special Awards For Electricals

Asia Pacific Cosmetics Philippines Corporation

Special Awards For Cosmetics

Chic Centre Corporation

L’orèal Philippines Inc.

Hebe Beauty Cosmetics Inc.

IFace Inc.

Special Awards

L’orèal Philippines, Inc.

Hebe Beauty Cosmetics Inc.

Galderma Philippines, Inc.

Beiersdorf Philippines, Inc.

Unilever Philippines, Inc.

Special Awards for Health

Integrated Marketing & Distribution Services Corp.

Unilab, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cathay Drug Company, Inc.

Collins International Trading Corp.

Pascual Laboratories, Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Philippines, Inc.

Intermed Marketing Philippines., Inc.

IVI RYO Corp.

Mosbeau Philippines Inc.

Unilab, Inc.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals Co., Inc.

Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Philippines) Inc.

Philusa Corporation

Abbott Nutrition International

Zuellig Pharma Therapeutics

Bayer Philippines, Inc. Consumer Health

Opella Healthcare Philippines, Inc.

UL Skin Sciences, Inc.

A.T.C. Healthcare Int’l Corp.

Absolute Sales Corp.

Box & Basics-Mars

Ritemed Phils., Inc.

Beta Brands

Sanofi-Aventis (Philippines), Inc.

Member’s Choice Award for Beauty

L’orèal Philippines, Inc.

Genson Distribution Inc.

Unilever Philippines, Inc.

CY Pacific Consolidated, Inc.

Beiersdorf Philippines, Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Inc.

Luxasia Inc.

Suyen Corporation

Galderma Philippines, Inc.

Member’s Choice Award for Health

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Health Philippines, Inc.

Unilab, Inc.

Pascual Laboratories, Inc.

Herbs & Nature Corporation

Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.

UL Skin Sciences Inc.

Wyeth Nutrition Philippines

Zuellig Pharma Abbott (NU)

Collins International Trading Corp.

Key Accounts Manager Beauty

Luxasia Inc.

L’orèal Philippines, Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Philippines, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.

Unilever Philippines, Inc.

Galderma Philippines, Inc.

Key Accounts Manager Health

Unilab, Inc.

Healthy Innovation Distribution

Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.

Zuellig Pharma

