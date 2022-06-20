Lapu-Lapu is first city in PH to have 923 successful blood donors in a day

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has overtaken Legazpi City as the city with the most number of successful blood donors in a single day.

This was after the Lapu-Lapu City was able to record 923 successful blood donations during a bloodletting drive that they initiated on Friday, June 17, 2022, which was held at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

Legazpi City had 700 successful donors in a single day, which is then the most number of successful blood donors in the country in a single day until the Lapu-Lapu bloodletting drive on June 17.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Office, said that during the blood donation drive, the city was able to recruit 1,148 blood donors.

However, 225 were deferred after they failed to pass the screening.

Successful blood donors were also given 5 kilos of rice each.

“Kana bitawng gratitude bitaw nga ni-donate sila. After sila naka-donate og dugo, naa sad ta’y raffle,” Realiza said.

(That feeling of gratitude that that they have donated blood. After they donated blood, we also have a raffle.)

Realiza, however, said that they fell a little bit short on their number of successful blood donors because they targeted to recruit 1,000 successful blood donors.

Despite this, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has expressed his gratitude to Oponganons who took part in this heroic endeavor.

“Ang Lapu-Lapu City mao nay natala nga number one donor sa blood donation nga gipahigayon sud lang sa usa ka adlaw,” Chan said.

(Lapu-Lapu City is now being recorded as the number one donor of blood donation that was was held in a day.)

The blood donation drive is in coordination with the Department of Health (DOH)-7 and the Philippine Red Cross.

/dbs

