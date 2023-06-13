Concentrix Holds Cebu’s Largest Family Event, with Over 30,000 Exclusive Attendees

Concentrix Cebu hosted the province’s largest Family Day event, drawing a staggering crowd of over 30,000 attendees comprised of staff who brought their loved ones to the company’s exclusive festivities held in the SM Seaside Complex.

Concentrix Philippines is the country’s largest private employer is a recipient of the Asia CEO Award in 2022 as Wellness Company of the Year. It gained “Highly Commended” recognition for Excellence in Employee Experience in the global Gartner Communication Awards 2022 and is among the Philippines’ and Asia’s Best Employer Brands, and PEZA Hall of Fame as Outstanding Employer.

The whole-day event called FUNATIX: Concentrix #OneFAMtasticDay witnessed a spectacle of love, laughter, and cherished moments from the time the mall doors opened as people streamed into the venue. It was an unforgettable experience that started with various activities catering to all ages, food and games, raffle and entertainment that kept the whole family engaged. In the evening, a show in the mall’s outdoor field saw the Festival Queen finals, “Talentrix” performances, and a dazzling concert by acclaimed Pinoy band, December Avenue.

“As a company that designs, builds and runs the future of CX and is fanatical about our staff, FUNATIX is a culmination of Concentrix Cebu’s month-long activities which included a Sportfest and various other engagements that rewarded our staff with approx. Php 700,000 in prizes. Closing with #OneFAMtasticDay where staff brought their loved ones is a perfect way to cap it, as Family Day is a Concentrix annual tradition in all our 50 sites in the Philippines. It’s ‘fam-tastic’ indeed to have a 30,000-strong participation here in Cebu. I feel honored to witness a spectacular celebration of togetherness and appreciation for the people we care for the most: our staff and their loved ones,” says Amit Jagga, SVP and Country Leader of Concentrix Philippines, who was in town for the festivities alongside other local leaders of the company.

