Female gas attendant killed in Carmen, family calls for justice

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The family of the female gas attendant, who was killed by a still unidentified assailant in Carmen town, northern Cebu, is seeking justice for her untimely death.

Police in Carmen town confirmed that a fatal shooting took place in a gas station in Barangay Baring at 9:45 p.m. last Sunday, June 11.

The victim was identified as Irene Boc, a 30-year-old woman employed as a pump attendant in the same gas station.

Boc sustained gunshot wounds on her head, resulting in her immediate death, according to the police.

Initial investigations from the police showed that witnesses saw a man wearing a black bonnet and black shirt fleeing from the gas station using a black motorcycle.

Investigators believed that the suspect crept up from behind the victim and shot her at close-range.

Meanwhile, Boc’s relatives, who requested to keep their identities anonymous, sought the help of law enforcement agencies and the press in their quest for justice.

A relative described Boc as a ‘hardworking woman’ and said that her death was a great loss for the entire family.

In the meantime, police continue to conduct further probe into the crime. So far, they have managed to secure the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to trace the suspect’s identity.

They are also set to interview Boc’s family members, friends, and co-workers to learn more about the victim’s life.

Carmen is a third-class municipality located 41 kilometers northeast of Cebu City.

/dcb

