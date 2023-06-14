Ellen Adarna quits smoking to ‘prepare my body to get pregnant’

Ellen Adarna is finally quitting smoking after 17 long years, as she prepares to conceive her first child with her husband Derek Ramsay this year.

The actress, 35, made public her decision to say goodbye to her “last vice” through her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 13.

“Goodbye, my friend,” she said while showing her vape. “17 years of smoking—I’m gonna break up with you now, today. I’m heartbroken.”

A person in the background then interrupted Adarna and said, “She’s pregnant!”, prompting the actress to clarify, “I’m not pregnant. I’m preparing my body to get pregnant.”

Adarna revealed last April that she would be having her intrauterine device (IUD), a form of birth control, taken out this June because she and Ramsay planned to have a child this year.

She further said that she had no plans of returning to show business anytime soon as she wanted to focus on her family.

Adarna and Ramsay got married in an intimate wedding in Bataan in 2021. Both of them have a child from their previous relationships. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Ellen Adarna says she doesn’t see herself returning to show biz yet: ‘Until Elias turns 7, pwede na’

Smoke, not nicotine, causes deaths – health expert

Ellen Adarna slams netizen on money and happiness comment

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP