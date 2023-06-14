LOOK: John Estrada marks 50th birthday with star-studded party

John Estrada had a memorable 50th birthday as he celebrated the occasion together with his family and celebrity friends including his “Ang Probinsyano” and “Batang Quiapo” co-stars.

Priscilla Meirelles, the actor’s wife, treated fans to moments from the party which she described as a “night to remember,” through her Instagram page on Monday, June 12.

Aside from Meirelles, others present in the event were their daughter Anechka; the actor’s children with ex-wife Janice de Belen, namely Inah, Moira, Kaila and Yuan; Richard Gomez and his wife Lucy Torres; Coco Martin and his girlfriend Julia Montes; as well as Sharon Cuneta and her husband Kiko Pangilinan, among others.

During the event, John received a birthday message from Martin who expressed his admiration for the former, as seen in Meirelles’ Instagram Stories. John was also serenaded by her daughters Anechka and Inah.

More glimpses of the event were shown by photography studio Nice Print Photo through its Instagram page.

“A well-attended and fun celebration lovingly prepared by [his] wife Priscilla Meirelles,” the caption read.

John made headlines in March after speculations that his marriage with Meirelles was on the rocks. The actress-beauty queen later confirmed that they had been having marital problems caused by “many reasons.”

The couple seemed to have already doused the flames of their marital woes as they have been frequently seen enjoying family moments together.

Meirelles and Estrada tied the knot in a beach wedding in 2011. They celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary last Feb. 26.

