Marcos declares Eid’l Adha as regular holiday on June 28
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared Eid’l Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice as a regular holiday throughout the country.
The declaration released on Wednesday was made following the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, which recommended that Eid’l Adha take place on June 28, 2023.
“Therefore I, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby declare Wednesday, 28 June 2023, a regular holiday throughout the country, in observance of Eid’l Adha,” said the President.
The Commission based the recommendation on the 1444 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar.
RELATED STORIES
Simple Eid’l Adha celebration for Mandaue’s Muslim community
Muslims call for peace and unity in celebration of Eid al-Adha
More than 1,800 Cebu Muslims celebrate Eid’l Fitr in Plaza Independencia
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.