Marcos declares Eid’l Adha as regular holiday on June 28

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared Eid’l Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice as a regular holiday throughout the country.

The declaration released on Wednesday was made following the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, which recommended that Eid’l Adha take place on June 28, 2023.

“Therefore I, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby declare Wednesday, 28 June 2023, a regular holiday throughout the country, in observance of Eid’l Adha,” said the President.

The Commission based the recommendation on the 1444 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar.

