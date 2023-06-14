Marcos declares Eid’l Adha as regular holiday on June 28

By: Jean Mangaluz - Inquirer.net | June 14,2023 - 07:46 PM
BREAKING THE FAST Muslims gather for prayers at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, on Friday afternoon. The Islamic community will be marking Eid al-Fitr, or the “Feast of Breaking the Fast,” to mark the end of Ramadan today as there was still no sighting of the crescent moon as of Thursday. —RICHARD A. REYES

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared Eid’l Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice as a regular holiday throughout the country.

The declaration released on Wednesday was made following the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, which recommended that Eid’l Adha take place on June 28, 2023.

“Therefore I, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby declare Wednesday, 28 June 2023, a regular holiday throughout the country, in observance of Eid’l Adha,” said the President.

The Commission based the recommendation on the 1444 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar.

TAGS: Bongbong Marcos Jr., Eid’l Adha, holiday, muslims
