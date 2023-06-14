Concubinage charge filed against married male nurse, mistress caught in Cebu City motel

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A complaint for concubinage was filed on Tuesday, June 13, against a married man and his alleged mistress who were arrested by the police in a motel in downtown Cebu City on Sunday.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Ramil Tanggol of the San Nicolas Police Station said that the two, who are both nurses by profession, violated Article 334 of the Revised Penal Code.

The Revised Penal Code says that concubinage “is committed by a married husband by (a) keeping a mistress in the conjugal dwelling; (b) having sexual intercourse under scandalous circumstances with a woman who is not his wife; or (c) cohabiting with her in any other place.”

Tanggol said the married male nurse, 49, remains detained at the San Nicolas Police Station while the female nurse, who is 16 years his junior, is now at the female detention cell of the Cebu City Police Office.

According to the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of Police Station 6, the male nurse’s wife sought the assistance of law enforcers after she grew suspicious of her husband’s activities.

