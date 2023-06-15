Man dies while cooking kopras in Samboan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man in Samboan, southwestern Cebu died while he was cooking dried coconut meat, called kopras in Cebuano, last Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Police in Samboan town, southwestern Cebu identified the victim as Luis Binag Tulabing.

The 46-year-old man was found by his relatives lifeless in front of the kopras he was cooking last Wednesday, police said.

Based on police findings, Tulabing’s head and arms were totally burnt while severe burn wounds were also found on his stomach.

According to investigators, the family believed that Tulabing, a resident of Purok Kahil, Sitio Taganas in Barangay Colase, also in Samboan, may have suffered epilepsy while cooking kopras.

His cousin told the police that the victim already had suffered episodes of epilepsy before.

Two days prior to his death, a neighbor had hired Tulabing to cook for kopras for a fiesta, where the victim also joined for a drinking session.

Meanwhile, the victim’s sister, identified as Fe Tulabing, told police they suspected no foul play on his brother’s untimely death and decided to forego an autopsy.

Samboan is a fifth-class municipality located approximately 147 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Ermita fire burns down 20 houses, injures 4 individuals

IN PHOTOS: Fire hits dumpsite in White Road, Inayawan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP