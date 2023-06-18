Fatherhood Above All: A singles dad’s sacrifice

CEBU City, Philippines– In a world where parenthood is often associated with shared responsibilities, there are remarkable individuals who defy societal norms and take on the role of both mother and father.

Mardy Paul Soco, 24, a single dad who embarked on a challenging journey, sacrificing his a lot of things to provide for his beloved daughter, Drexie Abigail Soco. His story demonstrates the power of a parent’s love and unwavering determination.

The Sacrifice

Like many young adults, Mardy had dreams of pursuing higher education and building a successful career. However, life had a different plan in store for him when he unexpectedly became a father at the age of 19.

“It was an eye opener for me, it changed me in [a] way on how to be responsible in everything that I do, it gave me strength and motivation to continue striving for Abby,” Mardy told CDN Digital.

When Abby arrived, Mardy’s priorities changed drastically. Fatherhood became his main focus, surpassing his own ambitions.

“My dreams are different now. My dream is to provide a better life for Abby. But at the same time, I am still striving for my goal to become a better me,”

Realizing that his daughter’s needs and well-being came first, he made a tough choice. He decided to put his studies on hold, sacrificing his own dreams to secure Abby’s future.

“I sacrificed my 2 years of study to work as a call center agent to provide the needs of my child,” he said.

He sought stability in both their lives, working tirelessly to provide a nurturing environment for Abby to grow. Balancing work and parenting, he took up long hours of work just to make ends meet.

Building a foundation for Abby

As Mardy entered the workforce, his dream of being a student shifted. He embraced roles that others might consider insignificant. He endured both financial and emotional sacrifices. Yet, he remained resilient, fueled by his love for Abby and his unwavering determination.

In the face of challenges, he discovered solace in small triumphs, cherishing every smile, milestone, and precious moment spent with his daughter.

“One of the challenges of being a single dad is doing the job of [becoming] a Father and a Mother at the same time, taking care of my baby and providing her needs, finding job and running small business [all at once],” said Mardy.

A Triumph of Love and Perseverance

Beyond the sacrifices, he realized that the time had come to revisit his own dreams. Mardy’s dedication and resilience have borne fruit. Today, he is a graduating student in the Bachelor of Science degree program in Marine Transportation.

Today, on Father’s Day, Mardy stands as an inspiration to many, leaving behind a remarkable story. He exemplifies the true spirit of selflessness and inspires us all to pursue our dreams while nurturing the ones we love.

“Always be strong, never back down to challenges, Provide and Find ways for the needs of your child, Think for your child’s future. It’s okay to have fun but [always] be responsible,” he shares this message to all single fathers like himself.