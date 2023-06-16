Visayan Electric: Residential rates down by P0.15 for June-July billing

Residential consumers of Visayan Electric will experience a P0.15 decrease in their June-July billing due to the recent decline of coal prices in the market.

The decrease brings the current rate from P13.87/kWh of the previous month to P13.72/kWh. This means that an average household that consumes 200 kWh per month will save a minimum of P30.00 in their next bill.

While the decrease in electricity rates is certainly good news for Visayan Electric customers, it’s important for consumers to remain mindful of their energy consumption habits to avoid bill shock. The utility company advises customers to adopt energy-saving practices, such as unplugging appliances that are not in use and switching to LED lighting. Appliances with high energy rating, as well as those that have low wattage can also help manage energy consumption.