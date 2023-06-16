Visayan Electric: Residential rates down by P0.15 for June-July billing

Residential consumers of Visayan Electric will experience a P0.15 decrease in their June-July billing due to the recent decline of coal prices in the market.
The decrease brings the current rate from P13.87/kWh of the previous month to P13.72/kWh. This means that an average household that consumes 200 kWh per month will save a minimum of P30.00 in their next bill.
While the decrease in electricity rates is certainly good news for Visayan Electric customers, it’s important for consumers to remain mindful of their energy consumption habits to avoid bill shock. The utility company advises customers to adopt energy-saving practices, such as unplugging appliances that are not in use and switching to LED lighting. Appliances with high energy rating, as well as those that have low wattage can also help manage energy consumption.
Visayan Electric President and Chief Operating Officer Raul C. Lucero also reminded consumers to keep monitoring their consumption habits. “We understand the importance of managing household expenses, and this rate decrease will provide relief to our residential consumers. However, we also encourage our customers to remain energy-conscious and practice energy conservation measures to further optimize their savings,” said Lucero.
Paying for Visayan Electric bills has now become easier and more convenient with the recent addition of a payment function in the mobile application MobileAP. Available for iOS and Android users, MobileAP offers easy and convenient tracking of electricity bills and payment options for registered customers who have accounts with Unionbank, RCBC and BPI.
Electricity bill payments are also accepted at the different third party agents that include Bayad Center, Cebuana Lhuillier, M Lhuillier, 2GO, ECPay, SM Hypermarket, SM Department Store, Savemore Market, and SM Business Services, as well as online payment channels such as GCash and Maya.